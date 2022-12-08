Labor has promised $500,000 to Shoalhaven homelessness services Salt Safe Shelter and Safe Waters Community Care, should the party win the March election.
South Coast candidate Liza Butler made the announcement in Nowra on Thursday (December 8), joined by Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, and Kiama candidate Katelin McInerney.
They committed $250,000 in one-off emergency funding to each service, contingent on an election victory.
Ms Butler said the shelters have been working in a tough situation amid dual housing and cost of living crises.
"The South Coast is in an absolute housing crisis." she said.
"If you go to Ulladulla Harbour any night of the week, you will find families sleeping in cars - it's at a crisis point.
"[The fact] that these organisations don't have the funding that they deserve to provide wraparound services that they do is beyond disbelief.
"We need to look after these organisations so that they can be on the ground, providing the support that people in our community desperately need.
"We are at crisis point and need to do something about it."
Salt CEO Peter Dover and Safe Waters executive director Sarah Date fronted media at the Labor doorstop, outlining the crisis from their point of view.
Their staff and volunteers work tirelessly to support people in need, but they never know how long the doors will stay open.
Ms Date said the situation at the Ulladulla service is particularly dire.
"We're overworked and underpaid - we're completely unfunded at the moment," she said.
"So this money will mean a huge deal to us, it will mean we won't have to close our doors.
"If we don't get this funding, then we will probably have to close, and we don't want to do that."
Mr Dover welcomed the election promise, and was hopeful that it meant
"This is a step in the right direction, where we're saying to people who are struggling with insecurity and disadvantage: 'we care for you'," he said.
"To me, it's about time we put people first; people want to know they're cared for."
Ideally, both Mr Dover and Ms Date would like ongoing state government funding for homelessness services - no matter who wins the election - so they aren't always scrambling to find funds.
Salt currently only has funding until the end of January 2023; their situation remains tenuous. Safe Waters is getting by on donations from their community.
Whenever the shelters are forced to close and reopen, not only are they unable to help people, but they lose valuable staff and volunteers every time.
Ms Date said she would like commitments from all parties this election, to better fund homelessness services.
"We will not be able to operate without that [ongoing funding]," she said.
"We definitely need the permanent funding to come through every year."
On top of the struggles the shelters are facing, Shoalhaven residents simply can't find a place to live.
Even social housing providers are coming up empty - there aren't enough rental homes, let alone affordable and social housing properties, available for families and vulnerable people.
Speaking to the severe shortage of affordable and social housing in the region, Ms Jackson said Labor had a policy in the works.
"NSW Labor leader Chris Minns announced that any development on government land - and there is government land in places around the Illawarra and Shoalhaven - will have a 30 per cent minimum requirement for social and affordable housing," she said.
"That's just the start: we need to talk about what we're doing in other private developments, about redeveloping the underfunded social housing stock that's already here.
"We absolutely recognise that we do need more social housing and affordable housing, and we've already started announcing practical ways to achieve that goal."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
