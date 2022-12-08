Real estate agent pleads guilty to defrauding $300,000

A Tomerong man has pleaded guilty to six counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage or cause disadvantage by deception.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on December 6, Slade Small, 32, defrauded more than $300,000 from the sale of six separate homes while he was a real estate agent.
While working as a real estate agent in the Illawarra between August 2021 and February 2022, Small retained deposits intended for multiple vendors, according to the same police documents.
The court heard in early 2022, NSW Police obtained access to Small's personal ANZ account and an ANZ account owned by 'Smalltown McDonalds', an account which was linked to Small's firm.
Police documents presented to Magistrate Viney stated this account was intended to be used as a trustee.
Small used this account to purchase food, fuel as well as purchases at licensed venues and cryptocurrency, according to the same police documents.
Small was to be sentenced on December 6, however he informed Magistrate Viney he was seeking a two-week adjournment while he appealed a rejection by NSW legal aid to represent him during sentencing.
Small said Sydney lawyer Adam Stewart would represent him if the appeal was successful.
Magistrate Viney said these matters were "extremely serious" and a jail term was a likely outcome.
"This is the second time you have asked for the charges to be adjourned," she said.
"I will give you one last chance, as a custodial sentence is likely.
"But this will be the last time. If your appeal is not successful, it will be going ahead and you will have to represent yourself."
Small will return to Nowra court on December 20 for sentencing.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
