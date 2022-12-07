Inspired by the beloved Halloran Collection at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum, Vanessa Barbay created Respect this Place (After Uncle Laddie).
The artwork has won her the $8,000 purse of the first ever Halloran Contemporary Art Prize.
Put on by the museum, the competition was for an original new work produced in response to its Halloran Collection: a personal collection of Mr Warren Halloran, gifted to Jervis Bay Maritime Museum in 1988.
It charts the story of maritime exploration as well as the history of the Jervis Bay area.
The collection has a wide range of surveying and maritime instruments; naval history and paraphernalia. It include; sea chests and whaling objects; paintings and drawings, as well as maps and charts.
Museum director Diana Lorentz said the brief for artists was to have a clear conceptual link between the collection and their artwork.
Following the successful inaugural year, the Halloran Contemporary Art Prize will become a biennial event at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum.
"The Museum looks forward to seeing the prize developing in future years to become an important part of the creative calendar," Ms Lorentz said.
The prize was awarded by Jennifer Halloran-Brookes at the December 2 exhibition opening in the museum's Vera Hatton gallery.
Judges Amanda Lawson (Emeritus Professor, University of Wollongong) and Sophie O'Brien (Head of Curatorial and Learning, Bundanon) were impressed with the high quality of the submissions overall, especially considering this was an inaugural competition.
Two other works, I Am The Horizon by Anna Nangle, and Waterfront by Viola Dominello, were highly commended.
The works are on show until Sunday 29th January 2023.
