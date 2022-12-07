South Coast Register
Vanessa Barbay wins Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's inaugural Halloran Contemporary Art Prize

Updated December 8 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 10:00am
Shoalhaven artist Vanessa Barbay has won Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's inaugural Halloran Contemporary Art Prize, for her work Respect this Place (After Uncle Laddie). Picture supplied.

Inspired by the beloved Halloran Collection at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum, Vanessa Barbay created Respect this Place (After Uncle Laddie).

