The St George Illawarra Dragons NRL Squad will be spending three days in the Shoalhaven next week as they continue their preparations for the 2023 NRL season.
The Dragons will be hosting a series of three training sessions and scrimmages where locals will have the opportunity to meet the high level professional athletes in person.
Nowra and Mollymook will play host to the events.
Kicking off the Dragons tour of the Shoalhaven will be a footy 'come and try' clinic at Lyrebird Park in Nowra on Tuesday, December 13.
This session is open for the 6 to 16 year old demographic and provides the perfect opportunity to train and learn alongside the stars of rugby league.
Next on Wednesday, December 14 the Dragons will be hosting a public training session at Bill Andriske Oval.
Capping off the teams trip they will engage in a 13 vs 13 "Opposed" training session that will simulate game speed, which will start at 3:30pm on Thursday, December 15.
After the scrimmage the public will be invited onto the field to meet players and grab signatures and pictures alike.
This Dragons trip has been organised in conjunction with the Group 7 Rugby League Association.
Group 7 Operations Manager and former NRL player Ashton Sims said he's very "excited" for the upcoming visit from the Dragons with it being a perfect opportunity for fans to meet some of their favourite players.
"Getting the Dragons down in the Shoalhaven was something we identified as being really beneficial for rugby league on the South Coast," he said.
"It's been several years since they've come this far down and I think the social impact they'll have will be immense."
Coming off the back of a highly successful Koori Knockout as well as a full season of Group 7 football, the good times just keep on rolling for the footy fans of the region.
"Rugby league has been the heartbeat of our community for over 100 years, it's the lifeblood of winter sport on the South Coast."
"We want to thank everyone at St George Illawarra for making this trip happen and providing locals the opportunity to meet the stars of our local side."
You can register for the come and try event on Tuesday December 30 here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
