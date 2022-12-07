Athletes from Nowra's Eclipse Taekwondo have faced their most challenging competition yet, and triumphed.
Ten team members have won medals or placed in their respective divisions of the Australian Taekwondo National Championships.
The team has also been a big supporter of the growing poomsae event: a practice which focuses on the technical skills of taekwondo, rather than fighting an opponent.
Poomsae is a popular event internationally, and is still growing in Australia.
Head instructor Dale Bryce was crowned national champion in both the WT poomsae under-50 individual male, and WT poomsae under-50 male team events.
Pich-chapha Tanakitcharoenpat, head poomsae coach and former Thai national team athlete, won silver in the competition's largest division.
Tanakitcharoenpat clinched the silver on a tight margin - the point difference between her and the grand champion was just 0.001.
Sienna Turner won gold in her poomsae division and silver in her fight class; Rachel Wild and Carter Turner won silver and bronze respectively for their poomsae.
Newcomer to the team Barry Jordan also clinched second place in the WT poomsae 66+ individual male division.
Luke Fernie and Kaydence Newbold each won silver for their fight classes.
Oliver Walsh placed fifth in his fight division, and Brooke Pearson placed sixth in poomsae.
The team's success in the poomsae division has been spurred on by coaches Bryce and Tanakitcharoenpat.
They have been working with their state body (Australian Taekwondo NSW) to promote poomsae and give the division a bigger stage at major events.
Bryce said there's scope to expand poomsae in Australian competitions, and then get more Aussies on the world stage for the sport.
"We have many good players who have been to world championships and have won prizes, so it will be a huge advantage for us - not just in New South Wales, but for the Australian team," he said.
Tanakitcharoenpat is a keen advocate for poomsae in all ages groups.
She said it's a great option, particularly for families and kids, if they're looking for an alternative to the fighting-style martial arts.
"People know taekwondo as a fighting sport, but it is actually more than that," she said.
"There are two more types of taekwondo, poomsae and freestyle poomsae, which need to be promoted more in Australia.
"It is a combination between martial arts and acrobatics, with no need to fight anyone, except yourself and your mind,
"Many parents may not want their children to do martial arts, so these are an extremely good choice for their young ones."
Eclipse Taekwondo welcomes one and all to their weekly classes; the gym is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
For more information, get in touch with the club: eclipsetkd@pgls.com.au
