Our People

Kyeton Farrell recognised for his excellence in Aboriginal education at Nanga Mai Awards

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 12:45pm
Bomaderry Public School's Kyeton Farrell (pictured) at the awards ceremony. Picture by Bomaderry Public School

Bomaderry Public School student Kyeton Farrell has been celebrated for his excellence in Aboriginal education in NSW public schools at the 17th Nanga Mai Awards.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

