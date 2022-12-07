Bomaderry Public School student Kyeton Farrell has been celebrated for his excellence in Aboriginal education in NSW public schools at the 17th Nanga Mai Awards.
The coveted awards are presented by the NSW Department of Education and recognises students, school staff and Elders who have made significant contributions in their communities.
Nanga Mai is an Eora (Sydney) word "to dream".
Kyeton - who's currently in Year 6, was awarded the Outstanding Student Leadership Award and was among 30 academically successful students, confident public speakers, talented performing artists, outstanding sportspeople and student leaders to win an award this year.
Kyeton was described as "a passionate and outstanding role model" at the awards ceremony.
The young student demonstrated his leadership skills by leading class lessons across his school with the 'Living Ripples' wellbeing team.
As one of Bomaderry Public School's leaders, he acknowledges Country at school events, performs as a leader in the school's Koori dance troupe, performs highly in school sporting events and is passionate about sharing his culture.
The 12-year-old has been instrumental in the development of his class's Acknowledgement of Country and through his knowledge aims to bring an Aboriginal perspective to all activities within his classroom.
Outside of the school, Kyeton is involved in the Gudhungal Murring Cultural group where he shows of his passionate exploration of his culture as well as his evident love for the dances he performs.
Kyeton has a goal of one day joining a cultural organisation such as Bangarra Dance Company.
"He exemplifies this year's NAIDOC theme, standing up for his people and culture and is extremely deserving of this award," as said in Kyeton's award citation.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Nanga Mai Awards celebrate schools that have established a culture of respect, caring and inclusive teaching practices that recognise, value and meet the diverse needs of Aboriginal students.
"These awards embrace the diversity of all the schools and supporters who champion our students so they can follow their dreams," Ms Mitchell said.
"We are also honouring the Elders and Aboriginal school staff and community members who bring language, culture and wisdom into our schools."
NSW Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson paid tribute to the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Inc, which today received the award for Outstanding Contribution to Aboriginal Education as the Nanga Mai Awards recognised the 40th anniversary of the NSW Aboriginal Education Policy in public schools.
"The AECG continues to lead the way, supporting Aboriginal students, families and communities through a range of academic and cultural initiatives and programs that uphold the commitments of the Aboriginal Education Policy," Ms Harrisson said.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
