Lloyd Thomas looks to usher in new era of Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies football

By Sam Baker
Updated January 5 2023 - 4:13pm, first published December 8 2022 - 12:30pm
New Berry-Shoalhaven Magpies coach Lloyd Thomas (centre) with the ball. Supplied picture

A new leader of the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies has been appointed with experienced prop Lloyd Thomas taking on captain/coach duties for the 2023 Group 7 Rugby League season.

