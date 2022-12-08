Councillor busts road repair myths: no one will miss out

Councillor Patricia White is adamant: no roads in the Shoalhaven will miss out on repairs.
She has weighed in on the roads discussion, to bust myths about council's pothole patching, repair works, and the budget to fund them.
Cr White backed a recent council motion to prioritize 19 tourist roads for pothole patching ahead of the busy summer holidays.
The move received some criticism, despite a unanimous vote to proceed with the priority works.
Cr White refuted claims there were no resources allocated to cover pothole patching.
She said council can and will find room in the current budget for emergency patching, to last until local roads can get full repairs in the new year.
It's something they had always done, and was part of the standard process.
"It's not like council has a separate budget for potholes, you have to allocate money to it. We move the budget around each quarter... when we get an emergency, we move the budget accordingly," she said.
"We have projects in the budget - a new park or footpath, those types of works. We push them out a further year, and we use the money to fix things like roads."
The priority list was was intended to ensure some of the busiest local roads were kept safe during the peak tourist season.
However, she said the real work will begin in the new year, when many roads will be torn up and replaced to fix damage from a year of wild weather.
Some of those works are already underway, on sections of Greenwell Pt Rd and Jindy Andy Ln, but the bulk of it has to wait for drier weather conditions to be done properly.
"We're about to get few hundred thousand people come and visit the Shoalhaven in the next six to eight weeks over the Christmas and New Year period," she said.
"We just want to make sure our roads are driveable.
"To use Sussex Inlet Rd as an example, I never got over 50km/h on Sussex Inlet Rd - and it's an 80kn/h zone, because the potholes were so bad.
"I recently went out there and I can do 80km/h again because we've filled the potholes.
"But we've still got to go back and repair the road... we've got to have good dry weather."
Council is also looking at major repairs for 98 landslip sites, caused by the disastrous east coast low weather events.
Of those 98, there's a priority list of 38 landslips.
State government funding is coming in for the major repairs, like at Bunkers Hill Rd in Kangaroo Valley.
Residents are still traversing a landslip site on foot, or in a small buggy, as they wait for major repairs - those will likely begin in the new year.
An interactive map of all natural disaster-related roadworks, and their projected completion times, has been added to the Shoalhaven City Council website.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
