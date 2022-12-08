South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Councillor busts road repair myths: no one will miss out

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
December 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Patricia White wants to set the record straight on roads, saying no one will miss out on repairs. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

Councillor Patricia White is adamant: no roads in the Shoalhaven will miss out on repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.