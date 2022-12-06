Picture-perfect opportunity

This beautifully renovated three-bedroom home is set in a very quiet and secluded part of St Georges Basin with lovely water views from all the living spaces, and a picturesque waterfront park across the road.
It comes with an approved garden studio which can be used to generate extra income.
The three bedrooms in the main house are all spacious, bright and airy. The sleek modern kitchen will delight the home cook and is adjacent to the large, private undercover entertaining area.
The dining and living spaces are filled with natural light and have air-conditioning and a wood burning stove, providing comfort for all seasons. The bathroom has been completed to an exceptionally high standard and to a style that would suit the most discerning of buyers.
With a single garage, a single carport and access to the side yard, there's more than enough room for the caravan, boat or trailers. The garden studio includes a kitchenette, bathroom and has its own private access.
The owners are moving onto the next phase of their lives and are reluctant to sell this much-loved property. Homes in this particular part of St Georges Basin don't come on the market often.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.