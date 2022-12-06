South Coast Register
12 Lachlan Cresent, St Georges Basin

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
December 7 2022 - 8:00am
Picture-perfect opportunity

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 12 Lachlan Cresent, St Georges Basin
  • $860,000 - $895,000
  • Auction: On site, Saturday, December 10 at 12.15pm
  • Agent: Century 21 Signature Nowra 02 4413 2166
  • Contact: David Standen 0429 631 880
  • Inspect: By appointment

This beautifully renovated three-bedroom home is set in a very quiet and secluded part of St Georges Basin with lovely water views from all the living spaces, and a picturesque waterfront park across the road.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

