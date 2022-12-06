The riders of the Nowra Velo Club saw an exciting weekend of action as they battled it out in the Criterium Championships at Albatross Aviation Technology Park on Sunday.
Nathan Crump, Mark Williams, Adrian McMillan and Matt Grootenboer were the grade winners at the event as they came out on top in a series of tough races.
D grade was the first race contested and Michael Thompson attacked relentlessly as he tried for a solo win. However, four riders were in the lead as they turned into the finish straight to sprint for the line.
Ned Grootenboer kicked hard and at that moment his rear wheel pulled across and locked up. This sudden stop saw his rear tyre burn though to the tube and he was out of the running.
Jamie Overton and Matt Grootenboer sprinted hard for the line where Matt got the decision by less than half a wheel. Thompson was nearby in third place.
Ned picked up his bike and ran to the line for a fourth place finish, just metres ahead of Jo Chalain and Hubert Driehuis sprinting across as they tried to catch the youngster.
Zac Peters tried a similar tactic that won him last weeks round of the C grade Donut Cup race when he attacked and went clear of the field inside the final ten minutes. McMillan saw the danger and chased for a lap to make the catch.
Peters kept the pressure on and this pair raced away from the field where they were half a lap clear at the bell. Into the finish straight and Peters was fighting hard as McMillan challenged for the win.
McMillan was two lengths clear over the line for the win. Then the bunch was sprinting for the final podium position. Kieran Harrison and Trent Wiseman fought it out side by side until Harrison took the bronze by half a wheel, Wiseman fourth in place.
Garry Porter finished fifth, ahead of Jose Pereira, Aaron Lauder, Bill Stahlhut, Gary Bryce, Jon Schol and Liam Wallis.
The A and B grade riders raced a combined event with separate grade prizes at the finish.
Mark Williams was feeling the itch in the first lap of the race and was jamming off the front, stringing the field out along the course. The race continued in this pattern with Williams, Josh Henry and Cam Harrison the leading aggressors.
Eleven riders remained together at the bell but three A graders were slightly clear into the finish. Crump straightened up first and charged towards the line with Ben Wallis and Levi Johns the closest chasers.
Crump took the win by just over a length ahead of Wallis and Johns a further two lengths back. Then Williams took fourth over the line and the B grade win, ahead of Steve Gendek, Mark Astley, Cam Harrison, Dean Byrne, Godfrey Green, Josh Henry, Jason Spence and Chris Harrison.
The B placings in this event were Williams first ahead of Gendek and Cam Harrison.
The Nowra Velo Club will finalise their 2022 program next Sunday with the final round of the Donut Cup series and a presentation of the overall club champion awards plus other annual prizes like the Robbie Williams memorial Cyclist of the Year, the most improved rider and the Optus Series team and individual awards.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
