Nowra businesses to host city-wide music festival

Nowra will be alive with the sound of free music this weekend, thanks to a bevy of local musicians.
Live and Local Shoalhaven will descend on the Nowra CBD this Saturday (December 10), with 20 acts popping up at some unconventional and temporary locations.
Businesses and shops will feature guest performers, and Jelly Bean Park will host a busy schedule of live performances.
Starting at Hyper Hyper Café at 9am, music lovers can meander their way throughout the main streets of Nowra and chance upon a whole day of live music.
A fashion store, a vintage shop and a gallery will be among the venues hosting live music, ranging from American Songbook jazz to acoustic storytelling and rock.
Performers popping up around town are:
Part mini-festival, part free community event, Live and Local Shoalhaven has been organised by Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Centre manager Karen Patterson said the festival aims to employ local musos, support local businesses, and bring live music to the people.
"Live and Local Shoalhaven is an exciting program designed to put live music on the map in a big way in our region," she said.
"All the entertainment is free, and there's a huge variety of genres being performed so there's truly something for everyone.
"It's a promenade style festival with gigs happening in traditional, new and quirky locations."
Event curator and performer Paul Greene said the whole day was for getting out and about, and embracing the community spirit.
"Artists and audiences alike connect through music events and Live and Local has already brought together so many people in the Shoalhaven," he said.
"And now this microfestival... apart from having more people out and about, which is great for local businesses, it makes the community that little bit better when we are more connected through music."
Listen out for local musos at Hyper Hyper Café, El Horses, Spaghetti Junction, Pony the Label, The Tea Club, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Bottlerocket, and at Jelly Bean Park.
