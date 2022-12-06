South Coast Register
Nowra businesses to host city-wide music festival

Updated December 6 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:00pm
Annaliese Szota, Paul Greene, and Tayah Larsen are among 20 acts on the lineup for Live and Local Shoalhaven. Happening Saturday (December 10) in Nowra. Picture supplied.

Nowra will be alive with the sound of free music this weekend, thanks to a bevy of local musicians.

