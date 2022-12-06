Callala Beach's Alexandria Smith has been named the recipient of the 2022 Female Volleyball Blues Award at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association awards night.
The sporting 'Blues' award are the highest level of sporting recognition in NSW, recognising elite athletes across all of the state's high schools in every respective sporting discipline.
A Blue Award is a special nomination that is only presented to students who have excelled on the sporting field, displayed outstanding sportsmanship and strived to continue to grow their school and sporting communities.
This year's selection of 64 athletes was chosen from more than 324,000 NSW public high schools students.
Smith has had a tremendous 2022 campaign seeing her growth fuelled in both indoor and beach volleyball excelling in both disciplines.
She was a key member of the South Coast team which won the 2022 Combined High Schools Sports Association (CHSSA) State Volleyball Championships.
Smith also captained the Nowra High School Open Girls Team to take home second place in the state in the 2022 NSWCHSSA - Steve Birt Memorial Shield Volleyball - NSW Championship Knockout.
To add onto Smith's already sizeable collection of accolades, she was also named the 2022 IAS Volleyball Athlete of the Year and IAS Volleyball Captain for the second straight year.
Smith was selected to the NSW CHS Open Girls Volleyball team in both 2021 and 2022, with her team taking out the NSW Tri-Series against the Independent and Catholic Schools Combined teams in both years.
The young volleyball star only continues to see her stock in the sport grow, with the future continuing to look bright for the passionate athlete.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
