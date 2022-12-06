South Coast Register
Alexandria Smith recognised for her volleyball prowess with NSW Blues Award

Updated December 6 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Nowra High School PDHPE teacher Ms Lauren Farquhar (left) with volleyballer Alexandria Smith (right). Supplied picture

Callala Beach's Alexandria Smith has been named the recipient of the 2022 Female Volleyball Blues Award at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association awards night.

