When you're running a community service, chasing government funding is a constant battle - you're always searching for money to keep the doors open, the lights on, and staff in their jobs.
People like Tracy Lumb and Lesley Labka are all too familiar.
Ms Labka is operations manager of SAHSSI (Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra), and Ms Lumb is manager of the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre.
This week (December 5), the pair joined South Coast Labor candidate Liza Butler, and shadow minister for women Jodie Harrison, for an election campaign doorstop.
READ MORE:
Ms Butler and Ms Harrison pitched Labor's election promise to extend community service providers' funding contracts to five years.
Currently their funding is only given on three year deals.
The idea is that a longer contract means job security and funding certainty for essential services in NSW.
Then services can focus more on their core business - rather than going through a constant cycle of funding applications, recruitment, and training new hires.
"This will be beneficial for the whole NGO sector," Ms Butler said.
"I totally understand how important it is for these services to have security around the money coming in, for their staff and for their clients, and for the services they provide on the ground."
Every three years, teams at Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre and SAHSSI are scrambling, again, for state government funding to continue their vital services.
Off the back of that comes staffing struggles, spurred on by a lack of job security in the sector.
Essentially, they're battling bureaucracy while also trying to support vulnerable people.
Ms Labka said the current model of state government funding - three year contracts, and then starting from scratch again - is time and again leaving her service in the lurch.
SAHSSI spends months training up new hires, who are already highly qualified, to get them familiar with the local area and residents' needs.
"By the time somebody becomes experienced and knows out work, the contract ends," she said.
"Then we've got to go back out to the labour market and we start all over again.
"Continuity is really valuable and important to us, because we can not only hold on to the qualified staff we've already spent money and time training, but we can also value and build capacity within them."
READ MORE:
While the proposal for improvement was welcome, the services managers also wanted to make it clear: community services need more funding.
At Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre, Ms Lumb is the only full time worker. She has eight part time staff on the books.
She said a longer contract is all well and good, but what they really need for job security is money to hire staff full time.
"I have staff who work three jobs, so why don't we just give them more hours? That's the security - they're not asking for more pay, they're asking for more hours," Ms Lumb said.
"Stop looking at the hourly rate and start looking at how many hours they are actually employed. Give them a full time job so they have that security of employment.
"If a five year contract that comes in at the same amount of money I'm getting now, then it's not sustainable.
"So a five year contract, respectfully, means nothing to me. I can't sustain the service for five years on that money."
Responding to Ms Lumb, Ms Butler said there would be more announcements to come, particularly around women's health.
"I am listening and I will be fighting for you to get additional funding for women's health services," she said.
"Between now and March [Labor] will be making more policy announcements in a range of areas, and women's health is certainly an area we'll be looking at."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.