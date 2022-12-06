South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Labor candidate Liza Butler pitches new funding model for vital services, providers say there's room for improvement

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated December 7 2022 - 9:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy Collier (SAHSSI), Lesley Labka (SAHSSI), Lyn Gerstenberg (Soalhaven Women's Health Centre), shadow minister for women Jodie Harrison, Tracy Lumb (Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre) and Liza Butler. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

When you're running a community service, chasing government funding is a constant battle - you're always searching for money to keep the doors open, the lights on, and staff in their jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.