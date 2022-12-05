Shoalhaven residents can now find out how much solar energy could be generated from their roof thanks to a new online tool provided by Shoalhaven City Council.
Council recently became a member of the SunSpot APVI Solar Potential Tool to provide accurate and reliable information about the viability of a solar system or solar and battery system at individual properties.
Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley said that the tool is easy to use and available to every household in the Shoalhaven.
"As cost-of-living expenses and electricity costs have risen significantly, many households are looking for ways to save on their power bills, including the installation of solar panels on their roofs," she said.
Through clever software, the tool analyses the roof using Google satellite images to understand shading, weather and solar radiation data, and combines these with the electricity usage and billing costs, plus average system costs.
"Using solar can not only dramatically reduce energy bills in the long term, but also provides a sustainable way of sourcing energy", Mrs Findley said.
"Council is committed to supporting sustainable practices in the community and the use of this tool is just one way we are moving towards a more sustainable future".
According to Mrs Findley, one of the biggest challenges Shoalhaven residents face is trying to understand which solar installer offers the best value for money.
"Using the online tool can help take the guess work out of that decision by offering greater transparency and data on solar panel placement," she said.
You can find more information about Council's commitment to sustainability and for more information about the SunSPoT Solar tool, visit their website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
