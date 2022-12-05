South Coast Register
New solar tool to help residents uncover solar potential in their Shoalhaven homes

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:24am, first published 11:20am
The new tool will allow residents to find out how much solar energy could be generated from their roof. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven residents can now find out how much solar energy could be generated from their roof thanks to a new online tool provided by Shoalhaven City Council.

