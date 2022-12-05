Council acknowledges the extensive pothole maintenance task being undertaken on the entrance roads to all coastal villages as the result of multiple natural disaster declarations under very trying circumstances.



The CEO ensures that this maintenance effort is one of Council's highest priorities in the lead up to the Christmas period given the large amount of traffic these roads will be required to carry over the coming months.



The CEO and Director of City Services convey Council's appreciation to staff for their hard work and in particular the work of road crews and professional staff.

