As roadworkers scramble to patch thousands of potholes, Shoalhaven City Councillor Paul Ell has taken issue with a recent motion to prioritise select roads.
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the motion at their November 28 meeting, though Cr Ell voiced his criticism of the item during debate and in the days following.
He said the motion - put forward by Cr Liza Butler and titled Urgent Pothole Repairs Prior to Christmas - was purely sentimental.
With no extra money being put towards the pothole patching effort on the roads in question, he argued the move realistically did not achieve any outcome for the community.
"Everyone knows that roads across the Shoalhaven are in a shocking state. While I welcome any effort to repair our roads, this motion does not achieve this," Cr Ell said.
"Whilst the motion submitted by Cr Butler has a lot of nice sentiments, it doesn't actually allocate any additional resources to staff to be able to undertake the repairs before Christmas.
"Put simply, it's a feel good statement without the detailed work to make it happen."
Urgent Pothole Repairs proposed a list of 19 roads to be prioritised for temporary patching ahead of the anticipated influx of summer visitors.
It resolved:
Cr Ell said with no extra funds committed for the prioritisation effort, the urgent works on the 19 tourist roads could take away from other repairs in the city.
"Council staff are already under enormous pressure to fix roads across the city," he said.
"The pothole repairs proposed by Cr Butler will need to come from existing budget allocations and we don't know which other roads will miss out."
Usually in a motion like this, councillors would direct the CEO to make up the difference in their regular quarterly budget update; changes to the council budget were absent from the motion.
Roads have been at the centre of discussion for much of this year, as Shoalhaven City Council mobilises to fix an estimated $80M in road damages from ongoing severe weather.
It is calling out for contractors to take on major rebuild packages, and neighbouring Shellharbour City Council has sent extra crews to help with the interim patching effort.
Since the bushfires, Shoalhaven roads have endured 11 natural disasters.
An interactive map of all natural disaster-related roadworks, and their projected completion times, has been added to the Shoalhaven City Council website.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
