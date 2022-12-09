Over the years, I've done Christmas Day in some strange places. I've eaten KFC in Japan (it's a festive tradition there), gone to a five-star hotel buffet in Ho Chi Minh City, partied on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, and even sat for an interminably long time in an airport lounge in Dubai.
It's not unusual for Australians to be overseas at Christmas, making the most of our long summer holidays - and perhaps finding an excuse to avoid another uncomfortable family lunch. But a holiday in December doesn't just have to be an escape. You can still embrace the spirit of Christmas by heading to destinations that mark the occasion in their own special ways.
We all know about the European Christmas markets. Cities like Cologne, Strasbourg, and Prague will be full of holidaymakers over the next few weeks, stocking up on stocking fillers, guzzling the gluhwein, and getting carried away by carols. But there are plenty of other interesting places where it's also beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
In the city where it all began, it's not surprising that Bethlehem embraces the Christmas period. The Church of the Nativity, built over the location where Jesus is said to have been born, is accessible throughout the year, but Christmas time sees a number of important events occur on the site and surrounding area, including Midnight Mass in Manger Square.
Although you may expect Bethlehem to have a pious sense of reverence at Christmas, the city actually has a festival feel, with a large lit-up tree, music, and even fireworks. The central area gets crowded and it can be a real squeeze to get into the church itself.
While for some people, Christmas is about the story of Jesus's birth, for others it's about the red-suited man who brings the presents. Although we all know Santa lives in the North Pole, his house is actually about 3000 kilometres south of that... according to the Finns, that is (and nobody seems to want to argue with them).
The city of Rovaniemi in Finland takes its role as Santa's home seriously, and the Santa Claus Village attraction has reindeer sleigh rides, the official post office where children's letters come from around the world, and the big man's office where you can meet him (and try to convince him you haven't been naughty this year).
OK, I know I said I wasn't going to talk about European Christmas markets, but Edinburgh has much more to offer, with the festive market stalls just the fringe of a bigger winter festival. There's a huge Ferris wheel, an ice-skating rink, a maze of Christmas trees, and a festive light trail, just to name a few of the attractions.
Throughout December, the city puts on a spirited program of events, with concerts, theatre, and even a Santa fun run. Then it all culminates around New Year with Hogmany, the enormous street party full of music, parades, and fireworks within the World Heritage-listed historic centre.
Taiwan may not officially celebrate Christmas, but that's not going to stop the capital Taipei creating a vast homage to the holiday in the city centre. The Banqiao District becomes known as Christmasland, with incredible light displays through the streets and tunnels, full of installations of Disney and Marvel characters.
Taipei's winter wonderland is festive enough, but if you wait until New Year, you'll also be able to see one of the world's best fireworks displays, with colours shooting from the 508-metre-high Taipei 101 building. Earlier in the day, a six-hour continuous concert is held in the plaza at City Hall.
Local traditions inspire the Christmas celebrations in Colombia, which officially begin on December 7 with "Little Candles Day", when streets and homes are lit up by small flickering flames. In the capital, Bogota, it seems like the whole district of Galeras is dedicated to the sale of Christmas trees and other decorations, while the official "Christmas Route" sees the city's buildings decorated and illuminated on a trail that goes for kilometres!
If it's decorations you're after, though, an even better option may be the Colombian city of Medellin, which spends more than $15 million each year on the lights that stretch along its river and into its parks - and even throws open the doors of all its museums for free during this period.
When it comes to Christmas movies, no city features as prominently as New York (unless you include Dickensian London, perhaps). And to feel like you're the star of the latest cheesy holiday film, you can go ice skating at Rockefeller Centre, take a carriage ride through Central Park, and see the window displays on Fifth Avenue.
But the city that never sleeps has plenty to do beyond the cliches, with a holiday market in Union Square, Christmas light displays in neighbourhoods like Dyker Heights, and the Winter Wonderland on Staten Island.
With just a few weeks until Christmas, I hope you're going to be somewhere nice with loved ones. If you haven't made plans yet, there's still time to find somewhere suitably festive, even far from home.
You can see more on Michael's Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
