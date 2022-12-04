Along with five other members of our group I attended the Guy Sebastian concert on Friday night. As part of that event we booked dinner at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre restaurant. We have eaten at the restaurant before and always remarked on just how good it was.
Especially taking into account that one can finish dinner and walk straight into the show. Our four guests all commented on the quality of the food, the presentation of the food and the staff attending to our requirements.
I must say that I was so impressed that I spoke to two of the staff and complimented them on our meal and the quality of their professional attention. Also that the restaurant at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is indeed a wonderful contribution to the Shoalhaven Community. I make the afore mentioned comments as a well travelled person with the intention that more people should realise what a great restaurant and venue we have right here in uptown Nowra.
Like most roads in the Shoalhaven Wheelbarrow Road has ever-increasing numbers of potholes and asphalt breakup. The once small random pothole has become a spreading cancer again on a road that was finally sealed after 25 years of lobbying by the local member and residents. Finally Shoalhaven City Council made permanent improvements to the worst road in the Shoalhaven and sealed it, not all that long ago.
Last week the potholes were carefully marked out hopefully for some meaningful repairs. The actions of marking potholes appears to be a process where numerous other small potholes are left unmarked, possibly no interest because they are only small, left to get bigger rapidly costing more and more ratepayers money.
One thing is for sure there is going to be a return of the same issues time and time again, and endless cycle left for ratepayers to fund.
For those residents who negotiate this damaged road and the traffic control lights where road works are in progress, REALLY, for two years at least since the bushfires of January 2020 traffic control lights have been at the western end where the road is reduced to one lane only use. No repairs have eventuated all this time, just ratepayers' money spent on traffic lights. To be exact $52,000 for traffic control light trailer hire and no road work done of any nature. Since SCC provided that costing it is continuing to rise with nothing to show for the expenditure. I have to ask, is SCC being managed in a cost effective way? Is this what we expect of local government politicians, or council. You be the judge.
While we now have three Shoalhaven councillors running for state parliament, local residents and ratepayers have been putting up with potholes and bad roads for a long time. These councillors voted to prioritise potholes on tourist roads before Christmas (SCR December 1) with any road that needs attention to get a priority before it gets worse.
I would like to remind the would-be-members of parliament that tourists don't vote here but local residents and ratepayers do. What happened to Shoalhaven councillors looking after their own people who are here for the long haul not just at Christmas, not for the tourists at ratepayer's expense.
We're finally getting more insights into the actual motivation behind Greenies and "climate activists".
In 2010, the co-chair of the IPCC Working Group admitted: Climate policy has almost nothing to do with environmental protection... [it's about] distribution of the world's resources.'
COP 27 agrees, saying: 'Providing, mobilising and delivering climate finance for developing countries is an urgent priority.'
Australia's already been told to start by paying $3 billion in 'reparations' - to whom? For what? This will be followed by regular demands for more money by the UN. This is on top of our 'renewables' myth: spending billions on inferior energy sources while closing down our reliable energy generators.
While Labor has promised 'cheaper cleaner electricity', we'll soon be paying 85 per cent higher bills.
Meanwhile, India, China and Indonesia produce massive carbon emissions but, claiming they're 'developing nations', don't get asked to pay anyone anything. Their economies are booming while we're going backwards.
No one's mentioning nuclear - why not? It's carbon-neutral, we could be energy independent and modular nuclear generators could be installed on the sites of current coal-fired stations with all the transmission infrastructure already in place.
But Labor and Greens are silent. Chris Bowen calls nuclear 'a joke': he seems to be the only one laughing at our abysmal electricity situation.
Just remember the next time you vote for Labor or Greens, you're voting for impoverishing Australia, increased reliance on China, unstable expensive electricity, and environmental damage through 'renewable' devices and their disposal.
