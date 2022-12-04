For those residents who negotiate this damaged road and the traffic control lights where road works are in progress, REALLY, for two years at least since the bushfires of January 2020 traffic control lights have been at the western end where the road is reduced to one lane only use. No repairs have eventuated all this time, just ratepayers' money spent on traffic lights. To be exact $52,000 for traffic control light trailer hire and no road work done of any nature. Since SCC provided that costing it is continuing to rise with nothing to show for the expenditure. I have to ask, is SCC being managed in a cost effective way? Is this what we expect of local government politicians, or council. You be the judge.