Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre launches 2023 program - music, comedy, theatre coming to Nowra

December 8 2022 - 6:00am
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre has launched its 2023 program, and is encouraging keen patrons to 'Be the First in Line' with centre membership. Pictures supplied.

Iconic artists, beloved comedians, and some of Australia's best theatre companies will make their way to Nowra in the new year.

