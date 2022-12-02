Just after 1pm on Friday, December 2, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, about 2km south of the Bendalong turnoff, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A motorist has told police the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in a ditch.
The male driver was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone who saw the crash or with dashcam footage is urged to contact crimestoppers.
