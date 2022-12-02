South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Single vehicle rollover on Princes Highway near Bendalong

Updated December 2 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services have airlifted a man to Canberra following a single vehicle rollover on the Princes Highway.

Just after 1pm on Friday, December 2, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, about 2km south of the Bendalong turnoff, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.