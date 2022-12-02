Development is always a hot issue in the Shoalhaven, but many don't know the plans for their local area.
So, with that in mind, the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times will bring you all the developments currently on public exhibition with council, and a brief summary of what is being applied for.
All developments are sorted below by the date submissions on the applications close - submissions on any of the following DAs can be made on the Shoalhaven City Council DA tracker.
Development applications dealing with private residences have not been included on this list unless they would create a dual occupancy, involve a block of units or apartments, or would add another storey to the house.
The list will be updated regularly.
Issen Nowra Pty Ltd have submitted an application designed by 'Richmond & Ross' to build a service station (7-Eleven) and a conjoined 'Carls Jr' burger shop. Currently, a small noodle business resides at the address and the construction would require the demolition of the current dwelling.
Landscaping plans have also been submitted to rework the land the stores would sit.
