New bus services in the Shoalhaven have been a relief to business owners, with the routes, timetables and prices being perfect for young employees.
Justine Bryce, owner of the Huskisson Bakery, said the new services have been perfect for her younger employees to get to work.
"A lot of our younger workers don't have their licence yet, or a car, so they would be relying on mum and dad," she said.
"Now, they can get on the bus and come straight to work, it's perfect for small businesses like ours."
The new services were created more than three months ago, when the NSW Government launched an additional 250 bus services across the South Coast.
Connecting areas from Sanctuary Point to Bomaderry, Mrs Bryce said it has also been great for younger people to get out into the community.
"We had a lack of regular bus services, so this has just been great," she said.
The lack of public transport was becoming a detriment to Mrs Bryce's business, as it was difficult to get people to work at the right time if they did not have a way in.
"We now are able to have kids come to work whenever they're rostered on, because the new services are so reliable and regular," she said.
"It's also nice and cheap for them, I believe from Sanctuary Point to Huskisson is only about $3.00."
READ MORE:
Mrs Bryce said the new services are also providing the opportunity for more young ones to get into the workforce.
It's hard to get a job when you have no way into the job.- Justine Bryce
"We're seeing a lot more younger people apply for businesses like ours in this area, because they now have a way to get to them."
Liberal candidate for the South Coast, Luke Sikora worked closely with current member Shelley Hancock to make these new services a reality.
According to Mr Sikora, the feedback from the community and state government has been "fantastic".
"Businesses like the Huskisson Bakery are finding the new services extremely beneficial for the employees to attend work and get home, which is great news," he said.
"It's great to see these people getting the transport they need."
Mr Sikora recognised the need for more public transport along the South Coast and said he will continue to advocate for it.
"This is a great first step," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.