Described by author George Petrou OAM as "a way to showcase the portraits of amazing Australian men and women", his new book 'Art of Sacrifice' pays tribute to veterans, both Shoalhaven based and nationwide, who fought for the country.
"It's 400 plus pages with 70 portraits telling the stories and history of genuine sacrifice," Mr Petrou said.
Over 70 portraits, 63 stories, 425 pages and numerous serendipitous moments, Mr Petrou explores the idea of valour, of courage, bravery, and of sacrifice, according to his website.
The use of portraits was an important factor of the book for Mr Petrou, who wanted the readers to see who had fought for them.
"We don't want their stories to be lost in history," he said.
The book (which is available from most book shops and the George Petrou website), was written by Mr Petrou during COVID-19.
Being a graphic designer, Mr Petrou wrote, illustrated and designed the book in his studio while his staff were working from home during the pandemic.
"It has veterans from the Shoalhaven area and pays tribute to their sacrifices," he said.
"That was the main reason for this book; to keep a record of these brave men and women so that they would never be forgotten."
On December 1, 2022, an official launch of the book, which was years in the making, took place at Sikorsky Australia in Nowra.
The launch saw guests from Victoria Cross recipient Keith Payne, veterans, serving personnel and their family members attend.
Blair Drinkwater, Business Development Manager at Lockhead Martin, Sikorsky Australia Nowra said the launch was "fantastic".
"It was great to welcome Keith Payne himself as well as family members and the Shoalhaven men and women who are featured in the book," he said.
"Our connection to veterans is quite strong, so to be able to honour them in this way is a big deal to us."
While Mr Petrou designed the entire book, he had help in parts from his daughter who is a professional photographer.
"My daughter took the photos of all the men and woman featured in the book," he said.
"90 per cent of the men and women in the book have toured Australia in various exhibitions since 2015."
All copies of the book sold at the launch and all copies sold from the George Petrou website will have all proceeds go back into veteran charities.
We want to give back to the men and women who gave us so much- George Petrou, author, designer and illustrator of the book.
'Art of Sacrifice' can also be purchased from most book shops.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
