South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

'Art of Sacrifice' by George Petrou tells 63 stories and show the portraits of 70 veterans from around Australia and the Shoalhaven

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blair Drinkwater, Rick Meehan OAM, Keith Payne, George Petrou, Mitch Emmerton, Fred Campbell, pictured in front of a MH-60R Seahawk. Picture Sikorsky Australia.

Described by author George Petrou OAM as "a way to showcase the portraits of amazing Australian men and women", his new book 'Art of Sacrifice' pays tribute to veterans, both Shoalhaven based and nationwide, who fought for the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.