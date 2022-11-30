Scroll to the bottom of the page to see how many vacancies there are in your local school.
State public schools have almost 3000 permanent teaching vacancies, according to newly-released government figures, with scores of empty desks and combined classrooms across the Illawarra.
Newly released government figures show there were 2963 vacant positions at the end of October - a massive increase from 1148 vacancies in May 2021.
NSW Teachers Federation (NSWTF) president Angelo Gavrielatos says these statistics combined with research that two-thirds of teachers feel burnt out, emphasised the extent of the education crisis in NSW.
"Children are missing out and teachers are burning out because of the teacher shortages," Mr Gavrielatos said.
Barrack Heights Public School teacher Angie Maranesi said the "daily shuffle" of combined classes had hit home.
"They've lost me, because I've just ran out of stamina," she said.
The additional workload that comes from running multiple classes simultaneously, plus the added burdens of administrative tasks, was driving experienced educators such as Ms Maranesi - who has 30 years of full time teaching under her belt - to early retirement.
"You get through you're day, exhausted, and tonight I'm going to put in two or three hours or I'm not going to be organised the next day."
Teachers did receive an approved 2.75 per cent pay rise for the year earlier this month plus a further three per cent pay increase from January 1, 2023
The NSW Education Department will also tip in a one-off lump sum to the 2022 pay rise, equivalent to 0.25 per cent of a teacher's annual salary.
But, Wollongong organiser for the NSW Teachers Federation Duncan McDonald said, with inflation at 7.3 per cent as of September 2022, the decision meant teachers were going backwards.
Mr Gavrielatos addressed Illawarra and Shoalhaven teachers today at the Warilla Bowls Club, and outlined how the two issues of pay and workload were linked.
"If you want to talk about workload, well that's got an employment cost, and therefore you've got to start discounting from the two and a half [public sector salary cap]," he said.
"The abolition of the salary cap is key for negotiations around workload and wages."
As teachers leave the profession in ever greater numbers, the number of enrolments at university teaching courses has stalled.
Ms Maranesi said didn't envy the lot of the young teacher.
"I was a full time teacher for over 30 years, and raised three kids. There are some young teachers coming up to me saying, 'I want to have kids, but I can't while I'm working full time.' How sad is that.
"When I came out [of university] I just had to think about how to be a good teacher and deliver a good lesson. Not anymore."
Ultimately, Ms Maranesi said it was the students who were missing out, as teachers were scrambling to cover gaps in the workforce.
"Their learning is interrupted," she said. "The kids are stressed, the teachers are stressed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.