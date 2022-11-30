Christmas is just around the corner and Shoalhaven City Council is encouraging anyone considering welcoming a new pet into their home to "adopt don't shop".
There are currently 18 dogs and 14 cats at the Shelter waiting for their furever homes and their profiles can be viewed online at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter Facebook page.
Jodie Parnell from the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter said adopting a pet from the Shelter is a rewarding and enriching experience for those keen to add a new member to their family.
"We'd love to see more people thinking about adoption, so make an appointment to come meet our animals that are desperate to be loved, and love in return," Ms Parnell said.
Ms Parnell said it is important to remember pets should not be given as Christmas presents "unless it's a decision made by the person who is receiving it".
"Animals require a lot of attention and care, and all involved need to be ready for that commitment," she said.
For those that cannot commit to a pet full time, they can still spread Christmas cheer by donating food, treats or toys to the animals.
Residents can drop something special under the Shelter's Giving Tree from 9.00am to 4.00pm seven days a week.
For more information, contact the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter on 4429 3410.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
