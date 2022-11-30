South Coast Register
Hazard reduction burns in Jervis Bay

Updated November 30 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 11:03am
If you see smoke in the Jervis Bay area, it's likely a hazard reduction burn being carried out by the NPWS. Picture by Jacob McMaster.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will conduct a hazard reduction burn in Jervis Bay National Park, three kilometres west of Vincentia, on Wednesday 30 November 2022.

