A St Georges Basin man has pleaded guilty to one count of operate vehicle to cause wheels to undergo sustained loss of traction and one count of drive while licence is suspended.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on November 29, Troy Newton, 18, did burnouts in his car on Sunday, October 30, while his provisional licence was suspended.
"You got your provisional licence in October last year, so you're not doing so well," Magistrate Lisa Viney said.
The burnouts which took place on the intersection of Braidwood Road and Deans Gap Road resulted in bystanders having to "scatter away" to avoid being hit, according to the same police documents.
Solicitor Stephanie Fowler who represented the defendant in court said Newton was aware of the risk he posed to bystanders.
"He acknowledges the risks and was fully aware of those dangers," solicitor Fowler said.
The court heard the vehicle which belongs to Newton, has since been issued with a defect notice.
"I've read the facts, it was quite reckless behaviour and quite unnecessary," Magistrate Viney said.
"There were bystanders there and they were at risk of injury.
"It (police documents) says they scattered off the road to avoid your vehicle."
Newton was fined $400 for the burnouts and $800 for driving with the suspended licence, as well as six months added onto his current licence suspension period.
"You're young, so I never want to see you in my court again," Magistrate Viney said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories.
