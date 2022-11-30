South Coast Register
Court

St Georges Basin man Troy Newton sentenced for offences related to burnouts, suspended licence

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 2:20pm
The defendant was on his provision licence at the time of the incident. Picture from file.

A St Georges Basin man has pleaded guilty to one count of operate vehicle to cause wheels to undergo sustained loss of traction and one count of drive while licence is suspended.

Local News

