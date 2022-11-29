THE Nowra Men's Shed, for over 15-years, has advocated for men's wellbeing through hands-on woodworking projects where skilled and unskilled men can meet.
A local business, seeing the value of building relationships with organisations like the men's shed to help other local charities in need, is now supporting the group.
Recently, the Nowra Men's Shed and Macey Insurance Brokers worked on a project to create a miniature putt-putt course to help raise funds at the Noahs Inclusion Services family day.
The response from children and families was positive and highlighted the impact the Nowra Men's Shed had on the greater community.
Brendan Goddard, Managing Director of Macey Insurance Brokers was happy the result.
"Without the help of Nowra Men's Shed, we wouldn't be able to produce the quality workmanship to create interactive activities for all ages to enjoy," he said.
"We can help raise even more funds for the community by utilising this fun activity at various community events."
Brendan and his team used the putt-putt course for the recently Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Macey Insurance Brokers' 9th Annual Charity Golf day.
"The putt-putt course alone helped raise over $1600 for three deserving local charities; Nowra Community Food Store, Lifeline South Coast and Noah's Inclusion Services," Brendan said.
Neville Bray, President of the Nowra Men's Shed, was also happy with the results produced by the partnership.
"It was a pleasure for our team to work on this project and we enjoyed seeing the kids having fun on the course. We hope to help other local businesses with community projects in the future," Mr Bray said.
This is now the second project that Nowra Men's Shed and Macey Insurance Brokers have worked together on.
The Men's Shed movement has now become one of the most powerful tools in addressing health and wellbeing and helping men become valued and productive members of our community.
If you want to support or work with Nowra Men's Shed head to www.nowramensshed.org.au or visit www.mensshed.org to find a men's shed near you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.