Two Jerrinja men have accused the Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council of politicising culture, regarding works on the site of the former Huskisson church.
Graham Connolly Jr and his father, Graham Connolly Sr, have taken issue with Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council, and its campaign to halt archaeological scraping on part of the site.
Right now the clock is ticking on a temporary emergency heritage protection of the site - a move instigated by Jerrinja LALC.
The temporary protection was granted by the federal government, and expires on December 14. It has stopped any works from happening on the site.
It was specifically intended to halt that archaeological scraping, which was initially proposed to expose the tops of potential grave cuts.
However, Mr Connolly Jr said he believed the Land Council, through its campaign, has put its own agenda ahead of culture.
Both men are among the Jerrinja Native Owners of the Shoalhaven, a group recognised by the Australian Government, with Native Title.
"The Land Council is using our cultural powers [as Native Owners] to gain power. When they gave cultural power over, they did not give it to the Land Council," Mr Connolly Jr said.
"We as custodians, Native Owners, we are the ones who need to be looking after that land - not the Land Council.
"But the Land Council is using government powers to push this agenda through."
The main point of contention is whether there are indigenous grave sites on the land.
Jerrinja LALC has worked to stop archaeological investigation, adamant that work to confirm the locations would be 'desecration' of a culturally significant site.
However, the Connollys as Native Owners proposed a different approach.
Mr Connolly Jr said Jerrinja Native Owners of the Shoalhaven must be involved in an investigation, to determine the matter.
Should Indigenous graves be found, he said it would be appropriate for Native Owners to lay their people's remains to rest, on Country which would be undisturbed by urban developments.
"They don't know where the graves are. So in all respect, wouldn't you rather try to find where they are?" he said.
"If this is going to take place and we're looking for them, you need Native Owners to be there on site, to smoke and protect where they're going to be brought. But also you need a coroner there too.
"I would rather know if they are there, I would rather go and put them back on country.
"If they are Indigenous, put them on Country that isn't going to get developed, and let them rest."
Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Alfred Wellington refuted the notion of politicising the issue.
In a statement, he told the Register the LALC would continue its lobbying to government for heritage protection.
"The Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council membership takes this sensitive cultural matter seriously as with our cultural lore and kinship, we are kin to those ancestors under threat," Mr Wellington said.
"We will not apologise for using all avenues available to halt the desecration of a sacred site.
"It is beyond offensive for elements within our own community to claim that seeking ministerial intervention is politicising the issue, - it says far more about their own political alliances than the appropriateness of this action.
"Yet again a loose affiliation of individuals, with no mandate to speak for our people, have seized an opportunity for self promotion instead of standing with us in a shared cultural obligation to protect the resting place of ancestors.
"Our efforts to secure long term protection of this sacred site will continue, and we remain grateful for the widespread support of the broader Aboriginal and non Aboriginal community".
