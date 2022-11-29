Hazard reduction burns will be taking place in the coming days west of Nowra.
Preparing the area for Summer, on Wednesday, November 30, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will be conducting a hazard reduction burn in the Bamarang Nature Reserve, four kilometres west of Nowra.
NPWS Team Leader, Julieanne Doyle said the purpose of the burn is to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads to protect nearby private properties and businesses.
"We're taking advantage of the forecast conditions and conduct a 27-hectare burn along the north-west corner of Yalwal Road, where it intersects Longreach Road," Ms Doyle said.
"Weather conditions and fuel moisture must be within certain parameters for the burn to be safe and to achieve its objectives."
According to Ms Doyle, the burn will commence at 10.00am, with further burning, mop up and patrol continuing the following day.
Due to the burns, sections of Yalwal and Longreach Roads will be closed due to safety and allowing the workers to complete the job, however traffic control will be in place.
"People are reminded to exercise caution and follow directions of NPWS crews when driving in the area," Ms Doyle said.
"NPWS crews of professionally trained fire fighters will work alongside Rural Fire Service crews for the duration of the burn."
Ms Doyle said the NPWS is recommending those in the area who are vulnerable to smoke stay indoors while the burn is conducted.
"Keep your doors and windows closed to reduce exposure," she said.
This burn is one of many that NPWS is conducting in national parks in the South Coast region during spring, according to Ms Doyle.
"Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect the parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires," she said.
All burns across NSW will continue being coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
For health information regarding to smoke from hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or the Asthma Foundation.
For more information on hazard reduction activities, visit the Rural Fire Service website, or download the RFS 'Fires Near Me' app.
Tom McGann
