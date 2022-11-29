Access Shoalhaven Library's Digital Library this summer Advertising Feature

Shutterstock picture

There is no better time to get on board with Shoalhaven Library and access movies, stories, e-books and e-audio through the Digital Library.



It is as simple as logging on to shoalhavenlibraries.com.au and clicking on 'Digital Library'. You just need to enter your library card number and your password, which is your date of birth. If you are not a member, you can join-up online for immediate access.



BorrowBox, Indyreads, Libby and Hoopla are their e-book, e-magazine and e-audio platforms that offer a huge variety of titles, from classics to new releases, not to mention all the popular children's books. Hoopla also contains Movies, TV series, music, and a huge collection of comics.

Kanopy is the popular film-streaming database that contains over 7,000 movies of every genre imaginable for both children and adults. If the little ones are spending more time than usual at home, they too can access Kanopy and start exploring with educational and entertaining films.



Another great product for the kids is the beautiful story box that features engaging online Australian stories read by some of Australia's finest storytellers. The stories are a little bit cheeky, a little bit charming and a whole lot of fun.

This festive season, make sure you spend your downtime with these great free resources to play on any device, anywhere.

