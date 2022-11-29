The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre are delighted to announce their popular Morning Matinee line-up for 2023.
Karen Knowles in Concert is the first show in March, followed by Spirit of the Anzacs in April, featuring timeless music including Dame Vera Lynn, The Andrew Sisters, Bob Dylan, Normie Rowe, and more.
Don't miss fabulous performer Danielle O'Malley as she shares the stories and powerhouse vocals that made Cilla Black an icon.
The Beggars California Dreaming show is a trip back to the easy, breezy music of the 1970s Californian coast. If you love the music of Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Carole King and more, this is for you.
October sees the return of Shoalhaven favourite, Monique Montez (Liza Meets Bassey) with her new show Forever Young showcasing the music of Elvis, Dusty Springfield, Judy Garland, Karen Carpenter, Marilyn Monroe, Buddy Holly and more.
Then jive into December as The Vallies Celebrate Christmas. Covering legends including Bing Crosby, The Drifters, Michael Bublé and, of course, Frankie Valli, this all singing, all dancing show is exactly what everyone needs to get them into the festive spirit.
Tickets for the 2023 Morning Matinee season go on sale from 10am Thursday, December 1.
Be quick and book a Morning Matinee Bundle to get all six shows for the price of five.
For more information or to book, visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call the box office on 4429 5757.
Bundanon has just launched their major new exhibition season titled Siteworks 2022: From a deep valley.
The program draws on the organisation's 10 plus year history of Siteworks, which has been enjoyed by thousands of locals and visitors to the region.
This year's annual program will run throughout the whole summer period.
Siteworks 2022 draws on climate research, critical thinking, First Nations knowledge and technologies, and creative digital spaces, through a major exhibition and a program of outdoor installations, performances, workshops, talks, and digital artworks.
The program includes a major exhibition, Inside, Underground, which presents new works by five Australian artists.
Responding to the architecture of the Art Museum, these artists have created works using repurposed natural materials such as plant and animal matter, beeswax, algae, and even oyster shells from the Shoalhaven River.
In January and February, audiences can experience curated weekends of unique cultural events.
There are also opportunities for people to stay overnight at Bundanon throughout the season and become fully immersed in the landscape, talks, workshops and performances.
There is no better time to get on board with Shoalhaven Library and access movies, stories, e-books and e-audio through the Digital Library.
It is as simple as logging on to shoalhavenlibraries.com.au and clicking on 'Digital Library'. You just need to enter your library card number and your password, which is your date of birth. If you are not a member, you can join-up online for immediate access.
BorrowBox, Indyreads, Libby and Hoopla are their e-book, e-magazine and e-audio platforms that offer a huge variety of titles, from classics to new releases, not to mention all the popular children's books. Hoopla also contains Movies, TV series, music, and a huge collection of comics.
Kanopy is the popular film-streaming database that contains over 7,000 movies of every genre imaginable for both children and adults. If the little ones are spending more time than usual at home, they too can access Kanopy and start exploring with educational and entertaining films.
Another great product for the kids is the beautiful story box that features engaging online Australian stories read by some of Australia's finest storytellers. The stories are a little bit cheeky, a little bit charming and a whole lot of fun.
This festive season, make sure you spend your downtime with these great free resources to play on any device, anywhere.
Shoalhaven Library's Digital Library is always open. Access it online this summer.
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery presents the innovative work of local artist Glenn Barkley, alongside a tableau of rarely seen and curious objects celebrating the Shoalhaven region. In what could be described as a contemporary 'Cabinet of Curiosity', the Gallery will transform its display area from December 10 to January 28.
Plant Your Feet is both homage and investigation into the region Glenn describes as "the landscape of my dreams". It looks at obscure histories of the Shoalhaven and acknowledges the many Indigenous communities and custodians of the region.
Glenn has made several major works specifically for this exhibition and has constructed a large wallpaper work that uses mostly images of Wedgwood pots now becoming perches for honey eaters, finches, parrots and owls, often covered in images of bi-valve shells as if found under the sea.
There is also a dense salon style hang of paintings produced by Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists over the last 150 years that take the Shoalhaven landscape as subject matter. Lastly, there is a small house clad in tiles decorated by local people to depict their own ideas and memories of home in the Shoalhaven.
There will be a smoking ceremony with Gadhungal Murring, art activities, and music from Annelise Szota, Ness Quinn and Calico, Paul Greene, and George Bishop. If you're visiting the Gallery between January 11 to 28, make sure to save some time for Clay Playground.