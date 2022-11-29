South Coast Register
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

30 Blair Street, Old Erowal Bay

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
November 30 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This great fixer-upper is brimming with potential

2 Bed | 1 Bath | 1 Car

  • 30 Blair Street, Old Erowal Bay
  • $570,000 - $620,000
  • Agency: CENTURY 21 Signature Realty Nowra
  • Contact: Carol Carroll 0405 127200
  • Inspect: Contact agent

Here is an opportunity to buy into the sought-after suburb of Old Erowal Bay at a very affordable price.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.