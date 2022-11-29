This great fixer-upper is brimming with potential

Here is an opportunity to buy into the sought-after suburb of Old Erowal Bay at a very affordable price.
Located in a lovely neighbourhood and close by to the waters of St Georges Basin, this is a fantastic opportunity for the astute buyer.
With this property being priced at land value, you could consider leasing this home out to help with holding costs while you design your dream home. The house offers you two bedrooms, a central living area with both a combustion fireplace and reverse cycle air conditioning, a well proportioned bathroom, and an open-plan kitchen with a gas cook-top. There is a detached double garage which has sewer and water connected, and a concrete driveway accessing the rear of the property.
Purchasing this property will give you some great options. You could decide to renovate, knock-down and rebuild for a larger residence, or take advantage of the large accessible 696 square metre block to consider a dual occupancy. This is a great idea if you are looking to generate a dual income, or live in one and rent the other for a passive income.
While the home may need some work, the location is certainly desirable and those with a keen eye for a bargain should put this on their must-inspect list.
