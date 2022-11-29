This great fixer-upper is brimming with potential

With this property being priced at land value, you could consider leasing this home out to help with holding costs while you design your dream home. The house offers you two bedrooms, a central living area with both a combustion fireplace and reverse cycle air conditioning, a well proportioned bathroom, and an open-plan kitchen with a gas cook-top. There is a detached double garage which has sewer and water connected, and a concrete driveway accessing the rear of the property.