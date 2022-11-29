The Under 14 Shoalhaven Mariners suffered a tough loss against the Dapto Chiefs in their first home game of the season, 13-2.
While the result wasn't what they had hoped for, it was very exciting for the young baseballers to take to their home ground of Ison Park for the first time this season on Sunday.
It was also an exciting day for Michael Mazzo who suited up for his first game with the Mariners.
READ MORE:
Starting pitcher Lachlan Quiney did well in his two innings of work to start the game, restricting the Chiefs to just three runs and three hits.
Meanwhile with bat in hand the Mariners were retired cheaply in the first two innings with Dapto's starting pitcher Jackson Leighton facing just one more than the minimum with five strike outs.
Relief pitching duties for the Mariners were shared between Charlie Williams, Tristan Goff and newcomer to the mound Ella Dom.
All of the above pitchers did their best but struggled to find the strike zone and allowed a further 10 Chiefs to run across the plate.
First time catcher Cooper Douglas did a fantastic job behind the plate, making plays, blocking and catching his heart out.
As the game went on the stellar pitching from the Chiefs continued to keep the Mariners quiet, not allowing a single safe hit during the entire game.
The highlight of the Mariners offence being walks from Goff and Mazzo. Some strong running from the two baseballers, coupled with some Chiefs' errors allowed the two to get across the plate and score Shoalhaven's only two points.
Final score rad Chiefs 13 - Mariners 2.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.