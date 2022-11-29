The young baseballers of the Shoalhaven continue to show promise as they begin their baseball journey with the Mariners Zooka side.
Playing in the Under 10s baseball competition at Ison Park on Sunday, the Mariners played host to the Dapto Chiefs Blue under a dense cloud cover and threat of rain.
The young Mariners were determined to seek revenge on the Chiefs after they lost a narrow affair by two runs in their last clash against Dapto.
Olivia Hobday and Hunter Little came out early with their bats, however some good fielding by the Chiefs stopped any further advancements by the dynamic duo.
Little also had his first game dressed and ready for the catchers position, doing a more than admirable job in his first effort.
Cale Armstrong had a solid game with three hits with the bat and a double play in the field after he took a catch and then ran the ball to first base, outing the runner.
Armstrong also made it home after Isaac Dunphy smashed the ball into oblivion in the right field and advanced two bases.
Lachlan Ahern was strong with the bat having some nice hits being unfortunately left on base.
Pharah Little did an excellent job fielding at third base, almost taking a fly ball along with a great hit to the bat.
Nixon Clark did well fielding in a number of positions and was unlucky this week with the bat.
Dapto walked away winners 4-1 in a very solid performance by the young team.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
