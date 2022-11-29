Racing in three different venues in four days, Nowra Velo Club's Ben Wallis scored a win at Narellan on Saturday evening.
Wallis raced in the Illawarra Cycle Club's Thursday evening criteriums at Unanderra to be unplaced in the open B grade racer and then saddled up again at Narellan for the Camden Cycle Club's program, once again in the open B grade.
Wallis took advantage of his opposition watching other riders when he bolted with 1500 metres remaining and held on for the win.
It was an action packed schedule for Wallis who backed it up again on Sunday morning at the Nowra Velo Club's Donut Series criteriums at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park division one race.
Wallis said his legs were "stinging" throughout the race but he managed to do just enough to hold onto to finish in the lead group.
Mark Williams walked away with the win on the day.
Williams took this super fast local win by two lengths from Cameron Harrison.
Another half length behind was Steve Gendek, followed by Brad Oaten, Richard Vitiello, Dean Byrne, Ben Wallis, Hugh Vaughn, Gavin Nethery, Godfrey Green, Mark Astley and Chris Harrison.
Jason Spence won the division two race and moved into second position in the Donut series behind leader, Adrian McMillan.
Spence won the charge to the line ahead of Doug Gray, McMillan, Phil Rice, Zac Peters, Bill Stahlhut, Frank Neri, Jon Schol and Jamie Overton.
McMillian leads this grades Donut series with 31 points ahead of Spence's 26, Gray's 25 and Peters' 24.
Jo Chalain returned to form for the division three race on this program where he took the win ahead of Hubert Driehuis.
Chalain put himself into the favoured second position going through the bell, made his move coming into the final corner and held on for the win.
Driehuis was followed over the line by Michael Thompson, John Cullity and Steve Daley.
Chalain moved to the lead position in this grades Donut series win the win, overtaking Daley for a one point advantage and 25 overall points. Driehuis moved up to be equal with Daley and Thompson is another point back with 23.
The A grade Donut series is led by Cameron Harrison 36 slightly ahead of Wallis' 25 then Astley and Nethery with 23 each.
Brad Oaten is the B grade Donut leader with 34 points ahead of Williams' 33 and Gendek's 29.
Next Sunday's Nowra Velo Club program is for the club criterium championships at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
