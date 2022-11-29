The Milton Ulladulla Women bowling team have won the number four 2022 Pennant Flag after a series of strong performances.
The Flag Raising was held at the Milton Ulladulla Bowling Club with president Joanne Cattley welcoming the District and Runners up Sussex Inlet R.S.L.
District President Linda Alexander, Dianne Dunne, Publicity Officer Suzanne Stevenson preceded onto the green.
Ms Alexander pinned the Milton Ulladulla ladies with their winning pins and presented the Number Four Pennant team with the Pennant Flag.
She also presented the Sussex Inlet Ladies with their runners up certificates with Ms Stevenson snapping a photo of the happy ladies afterwards.
Bowlers returned to the club for a luncheon afterwards where a cutting of the cake was performed by the winners.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
