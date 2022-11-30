The Nowra Bridge project recently held community information sessions while nightworks are set for the month of December.
Here is an update on where the infrastructure project is up to:
The Shoalhaven community were recently invited to community information sessions where they had the chance to find out where the bridge project was up to and what happens next.
Meeting at Moss Street, Nowra on November 23 and Nowra Stocklands on November 24, community members were able to talk with representatives from Transport NSW to find out when they can start to drive their cars over the bridge, while also learning what will be happening with the project next in the coming months.
"It was great to chat to the people doing the work to find out what is happening," Mitchel Drover, a community member who attended a session said.
"I was just doing my shopping and a saw the stall, so I thought I'd stop by and see where the project was up to."
Night works have taken place in November and will continue into December.
From Thursday, December 1, until Friday, December 16, night works will take place on the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads.
According to Transport NSW, there will be temporary traffic changes to ensure the work zone is safe. Lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place in both directions on the Princes Highway and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads during night work.
Princes Highway (between Mattes Way and Bomaderry Creek Bridge)
These night works which will last up to 12 nights will include:
Bolong Road
These night works which will last up to seven nights will include:
Illaroo Road (including intersection with the Princes Highway)
These night works which will last up to five nights will include:
Princes Highway (new Nowra Bridge)
These night works which will last up to 10 nights will include:
Scenic Drive
These night works which will last up to 12 nights will include:
Bridge Road
These night works which will last up to 12 nights will include:
According to Transport NSW, temporary traffic changes will be in place during some of the Bridge Road work, which will include a weekend closure and detours via Moss Street.
Princes Highway (between Shoalhaven River and Moss Street)
These night works which will last up to 12 nights will include:
As Transport NSW edges closer to the final stage before the new bridge opens to traffic, works to prepare the surrounding roads and approaches will be carried out.
From 7.00pm Friday, December 9 to 6.00am, Monday, December 12, work will be carried out on , Bridge Road, between the Princes Highway and Hyam Street to replace road pavement near the intersection with the Princes Highway.
This work will close the road for this duration.
During this time, southbound motorists on the Princes Highway will be detoured via Moss Street to access the Nowra CBD. Motorists wanting to access the Princes Highway from the Nowra CBD will be detoured via North Street, Moss Street and surrounding roads.
Resident and business access will be maintained under traffic control between the Princes Highway and Hyam Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained however there may be some changes.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes to advertise detours in advance. Road users are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
The The $342 million project is on track to be opened to traffic by January, 2023 and the project is on track to be completed by mid 2024.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
