Plans are in motion to extend Commercial Rd in South Nowra.
Shoalhaven City Council is finalising the details of an agreement with a local business to extend the road south of Ballina St.
At its Monday evening (November 28) meeting, council voted unanimously to support a Voluntary Planning Agreement with Nowra Storage Solutions - which owns the land needed for the new section of road.
Under the agreement, their lot would be subdivided into three, with the middle section used for road construction.
A report put to the council meeting outlined how the process will work.
"Discussions between council and the VPA applicant have commenced," the report read.
"The landowner (Nowra Storage Solutions Pty Ltd) has confirmed that it wishes to enter into a VPA with council...
"It is anticipated that the landowner will seek council's development consent to subdivide the subject land into three allotments, and that the design of the proposed subdivision will include provision for the dedication and extension of Commercial Road from the northern to the southern boundaries of the subject land."
Costings for the road extension are yet to be estimated, and costs which the developer (Nowra Storage Solutions) might have to pay are 'not known at this stage', according to the report.
The report raised concerns that council funding to build new roads is running low, but suggested council may be able to cover a shortfall with extra funds from other projects.
A draft of the Voluntary Planning Agreement will go on public exhibition once costings are complete and negotiations between council and the business are finalised.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
