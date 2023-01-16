The Robey siblings have reconnected with each other, and with their home town of Nowra, on a fascinating journey through the generations.
Sue, Mandy, and Bruce Robey are grandchildren of local identity Ann Scotchmer - the heroine of Carole Lander's latest historical fiction, Ann Scotchmer's Diary.
Together with Ms Lander, who has researched the family history to create the fictional story, the Robeys have discovered pieces little-known family history which had been lost to the ages.
READ MORE:
The trio returned to Nowra for the book's launch, and followed their ancestors' steps through the town, to find places of significance
"We lost our parents very early, so the book has been the instigator of us getting together and retracing my grandmother's steps where she grew up," Mandy said.
"We're rediscovering things that had been lost. We'd had small snippets of information over the years, but as young kids, had never taken in anything in particular - it sort of washes over you.
"So it's been a really lovely experience for us."
The book looks at Nowra through the eyes of Ann, who is young resident from a prominent family.
Set in 1918, it's a time of great upheaval for her little town.
Sons, brothers, fathers, and husbands are returning from the Great War; the Spanish Flu is spreading; and Nowra is coming to grips with changes that are turning the world on its head.
In researching the book, Carol and the Robeys even found fascinating parallels between the siblings' lives, and Ann's own.
Ann Scotchmer also lost her mother at a young age - it's something detailed in the book.
READ MORE:
Though, when the Robeys lost their own parents in their youth, they 'all went their separate ways', as Mandy said.
"We thought we didn't have any because we'd split up and had all sorts of things happen," she said.
"Interestingly, in a similar fashion, we had history repeat itself."
After the Robeys and Ms Lander began pulling the threads with the research, it became an almost endless well of knowledge.
Now it seems they will continue to tap it. Sue, for one, is eager to find out more.
"You realise how important it is to have your family history," Sue said.
"It's lovely to be back on the south coast. This is where we come from and I realise now it;s more about where we come from - and it goes back a lot further than I thought
"It set me on a path, and we've chosen this path.
"I don't think this will be the end of the journey. That's for sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.