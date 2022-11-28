Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens has finally opened its match winning account in the merged South Coast Cricket Cricket competition.
Ex-Servos took on the Kiama Cavaliers on Saturday, in a one-day match, at the Kiama Sporting Complex and recorded a 78 run win.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Ex-Servos made 6 /176 in its innings and Kiama was all out for 98 runs in reply.
Darren 0'Connell and Luke Bowden both made key half-centuries.
0'Connell made 51 runs, while Bowden's 56 runs included three boundaries and a six.
Nathan Tyrrell 21 runs and Daniel Gleeson 15 runs contributed to Ex-Servos' score.
Andy Magennis and Michael Norris took two wickets apiece for the Cavaliers.
A few Kiama batters made solid starts but just did not go on with the job.
Liam Mackrell top scored with 26 runs for the home side, Dale Scifleet's 23 runs included two boundaries and a six, while Andy Magennis was left stranded on 20 runs.
Luke Jones took four wickets for the winners and Nathan Tyrrell got three.
Oak Flats remain winless in 2022/23 after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of North Nowra-Cambewarra on Saturday.
The Rats are rooted at the foot of the South Coast Cricket ladder after seven rounds, with the side falling to North Nowra by seven wickets at Geoff Shaw Oval.
Oak Flats batted first on Saturday, with the hosts bundled out for 136 in the 40th over. Ben Morrow (38) and Kip Penfold (30) led the way with the bat, while Hugh Gillen was the pick of North Nowra's bowlers with 3/9.
The visitors were ruthless in response, chasing down the total in the 22nd over. Matthew Hickmott smashed 50 and captain Nick McDonald finished unbeaten on 44.
"The wicket was pretty flat and the outfit was pretty fast, and I'd say they're a team that lacks a bit of experience. But it was a good performance all-round, especially after losing to Kiama the week before where we let them get away after batting and fielding pretty poorly," McDonald said.
"It was good to bounce back and get another win, and I think we're 4-1 now. But we've still got a lot of improvement to do, I don't think we've put a complete performance on the board yet, which is always the goal. But we're working towards that and things are going pretty well."
Berry Shoalhaven Heads' strong top order led their side to victory over the Albion Park Eagles on Saturday at the Berry Sporting Complex.
The Magpies won the toss, elected to bat and made an impressive 10/285.
The Eagles in reply could only manage 10 /180.
James Milne 56 runs with five boundaries and a six and David Crapp 51 runs with six boundaries were strong with the bat for the home side.
However, the star of the innings for Berry was Jarrod Mitchell.
Mitchell, as shown by his 77 runs with seven boundaries and a six, enjoyed batting on home soil.
Nicholas Lambert took four wickets for the visitors.
Thomas Wilson with 81 runs with 12 boundaries did everything he could to get the Eagles over the line but he got limited support.
Kasey Barton 45 runs and Andrew Meijer 20 runs were the only other Eagles batters to reach double figures.
Max Carr-McCarron led the way with the ball for Berry with four wickets and Callum Crapp got three scalps.
Bomaderry opener Aaron Wester was a few hits away from a century on Saturday against Shellharbour at Bomaderry Oval.
Wester was dismissed on 93 runs [with 10 boundaries] and the Tigers made a strong 9 /240 in its innings.
Shellharbour got the match winning points, however, making 6 /245.
Youngster Jackson Ingram 40 runs with seven boundaries and Travis Roth 22 runs with two boundaries and a six helped give the Tigers its more than acceptable score.
Baxter McDonald was Shellharbour's most successful bowler with three wickets.
Daniel Smith and Cade Hotham with unbeaten half-centuries batted Shellharbour to victory.
Smith's 60 runs included six boundaries and a six, while Hotham's 50 runs was highlighted by seven boundaries and two sixes.
The Tigers shared the wicket taking duties around.
