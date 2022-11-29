Surprise 60th anniversary party delights Nowra's Brenda and Frank Finn

When Frank and Brenda Finn walked in to what they thought was an ordinary family lunch, they never expected to run into themselves.
Nor did they expect the surprise party thrown in their honour.
It was the joyous result of a secret plan hatched by their extended family, for the Nowra couple's 60th wedding anniversary.
Last week, 30 extended family members gathered on the central coast - where Mr and Mrs Finn have recently moved - to celebrate their diamond anniversary.
The party featured a life size cut-out of Mr and Mrs Finn, created from a treasured photo of the couple leaving St Michael's church on their wedding day in 1962.
Brenda's sister, Marie Dawson, even wore her original bridesmaid's dress for the occasion.
Mrs Dawson said the family had been hard at work orchestrating everything.
Frank's brother was roped in to help get them to the restaurant, along with two of the Finns' children.
Even the restaurant staff were keen on the surprise, organising a bouquet of flowers.
All the while, Mrs Dawson secretly borrowed the photos, got the cut out made, and spent time trying to throw them off the scent of a party.
"When they arrived, they were speechless. It was fabulous," Mrs Dawson said.
"They were thrilled, absolutely thrilled. I made a speech, and so did the best man.
"I remember a little bit of the wedding day 60 years ago, and I asked Brenda's brother-in-law [John Finn] if he remembered anything - he said 'not a thing'."
Brenda, a born and bred Nowra woman, met Frank in 1960. He was in town from Sydney, sent to build the Nowra's first automatic telephone exchange.
Mr and Mrs Finn were married at St Michael's church on November 24, 1962; they went on to have seven children, and raised them all in Nowra.
The couple stayed in Nowra for about 60 years, only recently relocating to the central coast to be closer to family.
Four of the Finns' children, along with their own children and grandchildren, made it out for the occasion.
Congratulatory messages were sent by Governor General David Hurley and Mrs Linda Hurley; Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley; Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; Opposition Leader Peter Dutton; NSW Premier Dominic Perottet; federal MP David Gillespie; state MP Lesley Williams, and NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Jonathan O'Dea.
But the surprises aren't over yet.
Mrs Dawson said a feature in their local newspaper would be the last part of the grand celebration.
"It was truly wonderful. We had the party a week or so ago, and Brenda is still over the moon," she said.
"An article and photograph in the paper was to be a surprise too."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
