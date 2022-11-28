South Coast Register
Shellharbour City Council to lend Shoalhaven City Council a hand to fix potholes

Updated November 28 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 2:45pm
One of the major potholes in the Shoalhaven, at Cammaray Drive in St Georges Basin. Picture Tom McGann.

Pothole fixes are coming to the Shoalhaven in various ways, from another council lending a hand to more State Government funding.

