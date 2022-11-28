Pothole fixes are coming to the Shoalhaven in various ways, from another council lending a hand to more State Government funding.
Shellharbour City Council is lending support to the Shoalhaven to help fix the ongoing pothole problem in the region.
For more than 12 months, Shoalhaven maintenance crews have been working to remediate the roads after the damage left from unprecedented rain events including three declared natural disasters.
Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley and Council CEO Stephen Dunshea said they were both incredibly grateful to get much needed support in the lead-up to the summer holidays.
"The Shoalhaven is still recovering from natural disasters which have severely damaged parts of the region and caused thousands of potholes across our 1770 km road network," Mrs Findley said.
"We're about to get a massive influx of visitors which is great news for local businesses, but it does put extra pressure on our roads. To get extra support at this time is an absolute bonus."
Shellharbour will provide crew members for two weeks starting Monday, November 28. The crew will undertake quick pothole fills which provides a safety measure until more comprehensive works can be scheduled.
Crews will target roads where increased traffic is expected and streets that are severely damaged and need a quick fix to allow residents better access to their homes.
"I'd like to thank Mayor Chris Homer and the Shellharbour Council CEO Mike Archer for making this happen," Mrs Findley said.
READ MORE:
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer said it was important for local councils to band together in times of need.
"We know what it's like to repair storm damaged roads day-in day-out and be constantly challenged by the weather and the enormity of the task," Mr Homer said.
"If we can help the Shoalhaven make the roads safer for the community, we will absolutely do what we can."
Along with the much appreciated support from the Shellharbour City Council, comes more funding from the NSW Government as part of their $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
The Shoalhaven will be receiving a $620,868.27 grant as part of the funding.
State member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said that was money going straight into the bank accounts of Shoalhaven City Council to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Mrs Hancock said.
"This is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"We have kilometres of local and regional roads to manage across the Shoalhaven. Every dollar counts towards ensuring they are repaired as quickly as possible," she said.
"With Christmas just a month away, this is one of the best gifts we could receive."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.