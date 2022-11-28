The words 'Still Strong' were plastered on the banners and promotional material for the South Coast Medical Service Aboriginal Corporation (SCMSAC) who has recently celebrated 40 years along the South Coast.
Running separate events to thank their employees and the community for their support, SCMSAC ran the events to not only thank the community, but to celebrate the work they have completed right along the South Coast for 40 years.
CEO of SCMSAC, Craig Adler said the events celebrated and acknowledged "our mob who have shown courage and commitment to the health and wellbeing of our local people and communities".
"Their tireless energy, strength, dedication and leadership forms the foundation on which our organisation is built and continues to support us today," he said.
According to Mr Adler, the SCMSAC was founded in 1982 by Jane Adler, along with a number of local leaders.
The service started with just a single GP working on say in a small meeting room at the Culture Centre in Nowra.
Now, 40 years on, they are a team of more than 120 employees, spread right across eight locations, spanning from the Head Office in Nowra, right down to the Victorian border.
Celebrating the 40 years of the Aboriginal Health Services in the South Coast began with an open day at the Jane Adler Centre where the team unveiled their 'Cultural History Timeline Display'.
Following the open day was a formal gala event, where employees, community members and guests of honour were able to wear their best suit and dress, have a yarn and celebrate the work the organisation has completed over the years.
Final celebrations took the form of a family fun day, which occurred on November 25 at the Shoalhaven Showground Added Area in Nowra.
The team thanked the community for their support over the years and said they are looking forward to many more years working along and for the South Coast.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
