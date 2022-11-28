On Saturday, December 3, come along to Currarong's monthly walking Art Trail which provides a fabulous opportunity to explore the village while meeting their local participating artists and enjoying their creations. The artists always look forward to welcoming guests into their homes, studios and workspaces from 10.00am to 2.00pm to see and admire their work. This art walk is entirely free, unless of course guests decide to buy some of the amazing local art.