Currarong Art Trail
Walton Way, Currarong
On Saturday, December 3, come along to Currarong's monthly walking Art Trail which provides a fabulous opportunity to explore the village while meeting their local participating artists and enjoying their creations. The artists always look forward to welcoming guests into their homes, studios and workspaces from 10.00am to 2.00pm to see and admire their work. This art walk is entirely free, unless of course guests decide to buy some of the amazing local art.
Kids' Gingerbread Day
Nowra Baptist Church, South Nowra
On Friday, December 2, get into the Christmas spirit and bring your child along to the Nowra Baptist Church to decorate some gingerbread. Not only will there be gingerbread decorating (and tasting), but attendees will also play some games, listen to a short talk and finish the afternoon with a nice group dinner. The event runs from 4.00pm to 6.00pm with tickets to register a spot being $10.00. Tickets can be purchased at the trybooking.com website.
Culburra Beach Christmas Markets
Waratah Room Culburra Beach Community Centre
On Sunday, December 4, come along to the Culburra Beach Christmas Markets, hosted and run by the Nowra Makers Market Committee. The markets (which run from 8.00am to 2.00pm), are the perfect spot to pick up a locally made Christmas present for your loved ones this Christmas season. From handcrafted teddies for the young ones, or homemade jams, there will be something for everyone at the Culburra Beach Christmas Markets.
Josh Pyke Performance
Milton Theatre
Due to popular demand, on Friday, December 2, Josh Pyke returns to Milton. Following his national tour, Josh Pyke is now touring regionally with his 'To Find Happiness' tour. Performing the album of the same name, Josh will sing songs such as 'The Hummingbird', 'Your Heart Won't Always Weigh a Tonne' and 'Circle of Light', just to name a few. Tickets are $44.00 and can be purchased online at the stickytickets.com website.
Milton Village Showground Market
107 Croobyar Rd, Milton
On Saturday, December 3, come to the Milton Village Showground Market. The market offers over 70 stalls, with quality handmade craft, Ladies, babies and men's fashion, as well as delicious Street foods, pastries, olives, cheeses, local honey and sourdough breads.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
