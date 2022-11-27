SHOALHAVEN City Council has denied the claim suggesting that several beach access paths in Culburra Beach will be closed.
A Culburra Beach resident recently contacted the South Coast Register because she was "in such a dilemma" when it came to council's alleged decision to close several beach access points.
"This Shoalhaven City Council has agreed to close three major public beach access ways [The Bowery, Eastwood Ave, Palm Way], for whatever ridiculous reason," the resident said to Register.
"This will cause chaos, bedlam, trespassing, illegal parking, bush destruction, you name it - it will happen."
Council's Manager Environmental Services, Michael Roberts, said no decision had been made to close the beach access tracks down in Culburra Beach.
Council, as part of the Shoalhaven Open Coast and Jervis Bay Coastal Management Program [CMP] process, is undertaking strategic rationalisation of how beach access tracks are managed. Council has over 250 beach access tracks to maintain, spread across 40 beaches in the Local Government Area.
"Therefore, council is looking for a sustainable way to manage these assets whilst still maintaining equitable and safe beach access for our communities," Mr Roberts said.
Council has recently completed the Shoalhaven Beach Asset Management Strategy project (2021), which was funded under the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) Coastal and Estuary Grants Program.
"This involved an inspection of approximately 250 coastal access tracks, and a series of recommendations at each beach for where tracks require upgrades, repairs, general maintenance, or in some instances, closure," Mr Roberts said
"The CMPs have a 10-year implementation program.
"Council can advise that at this time, no decisions have been made to close tracks at Culburra Beach, and council is simply in a consultation phase and receiving feedback from residents."
Mr Roberts said council does not take any potential future closures lightly - and community sentiment and viewpoints are an important part of the decision-making process.
"Therefore, Council has been consulting with the local community during the CMP process. To this end, Council do not have a short-term position to close off beach access tracks at Culburra Beach," he said
The community are urged to stay updated and provide their valued input into the CMP by visiting Council's Get Involved Page: https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/open-coast-and-jervis-bay-cmp
