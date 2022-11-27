South Coast Register
Shoalhaven City Council will not close beach access areas in Culburra Beach

Updated November 28 2022 - 10:50am, first published 8:30am
Council's Manager Environmental Services, Michael Roberts, said no decision had been made to close the beach access tracks down in Culburra Beach.

SHOALHAVEN City Council has denied the claim suggesting that several beach access paths in Culburra Beach will be closed.

