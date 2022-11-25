South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

MOW's Meals Together service continues to help battle social isolation for the seniors of the Shoalhaven

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:06pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven locals enjoying their outing to the Country Women's Association. Supplied picture

North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels (MOW) unveiled the 'Meals Together' program earlier this year and the success of the initiative can not be understated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.