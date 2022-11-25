North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels (MOW) unveiled the 'Meals Together' program earlier this year and the success of the initiative can not be understated.
The program goes a step further than MOW traditional meals service with the goal of combating social isolation which was heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals Together builds social connections for people who might otherwise be socially isolated.
Different services have been designed to support people in a variety of different circumstances, from visits at home through to group outings.
In the past several months, North Shoalhaven Meals Together events have included a visit to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre to watch a performance by the Australian Navy Band Concert followed by a packed lunch provided by the local MOW Bomaderry kitchen, a visit to HMAS Albatross and a trip to the Huskisson Theatre.
The most recent outing was held at the Nowra Country Womens' Association (CWA) where a group comprising 24 clients and volunteers enjoyed a delicious High Tea supplied by the ladies at the CWA.
Meals Together volunteers - Kathy Zivkovic, Kim and Jenny Platt and Rhonda McNally work tirelessly to plan and organise the monthly outings for MOW's local clients.
If you are interested in the Meals Together program or what North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels can provide you, the office can be contacted on 4422 5111.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
