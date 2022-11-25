Judy Boynton says it's an honour to receive an Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery award.
Judy was one of many nurses and midwives across NSW who have been celebrated for their significant contribution to the public health system, with the winners of the 10th annual 2022 Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards recently announced at an official ceremony.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Area Health District nurse said award was made even more pleasing as her nomination came from a "beautiful family".
"It makes me feel very special," Judy said about how the family wanted to nominate her for the award.
Judy, who is based in the Shoalhaven, had helped the family for the past two years.
She received the Healing Heart [consumer] Award for exceptional care which comes from her role with the Sustaining NSW Families program.
"It's such an honour to be recognised," she said
The Sustaining NSW Families program sees nurses like Judy work with families over a two-year period.
From antenatal care, to birth and then with support like breastfeeding to help with sleep issues, Judy develops a strong relationship with the families she works with under the nurse-led program.
The award winner said being able to share such a journey with local families was "a wonderful and rewarding job".
She said the program was about empowering families, being compassionate, building up trust and letting the families lead the way.
If she had her way more nurses would receive recognition for their efforts.
"Every nurse deserves to be recognised for what they do," Judy said.
"The other nurses who were nominated for the award were amazing."
Judy stressed she was one of a group of nurses in the Shoalhaven who were all doing important jobs.
The award winner went on to say she is part of a great team and receives strong support from the allied health system.
Judy has been a nurse since 1979 and her passion for the job remains strong.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor congratulated the nurses and midwives for their outstanding commitment to providing world-class care to patients.
"These nurses and midwives deserve to be recognised for going above and beyond in their dedication to caring for patients, their families and communities every day," Mr Hazzard said.
NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce thanked each of the finalists and winners for their professionalism, compassion and kindness, which she said is reflective of the entire nursing and midwifery workforce.
"I'm proud of each and every one of our nurses and midwives who provide high-quality and patient-centered care, which has been demonstrated throughout the many challenges the pandemic and other natural disasters have brought our way," Ms Pearce said.
Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Jacqui Cross said the winners represent a wide range of roles performed by nurses and midwives in diverse settings across the NSW health system.
"Nurses and midwives are an integral part of our health system, providing the essential care and support people require through different stages of their life," Ms Cross said.
"All of the finalists and winners should be proud of their achievements - they make a difference in the lives of patients every day."
