South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra High School dominates inaugural Combined High Schools Beach Volleyball Tournament

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mireille Smith in action at the Beach Volleyball Tournament. Supplied picture

The inaugural South Coast Combined High Schools (CHS) Beach Volleyball Tournament was recently held at Mollymook Beach on November 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.