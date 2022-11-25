The inaugural South Coast Combined High Schools (CHS) Beach Volleyball Tournament was recently held at Mollymook Beach on November 23.
The event was a resounding success with more than 250 student athletes competing in a round robin event, catering for beginner volleyballers all the way through to elite athletes.
The first time tournament was organised by a South Coast Schools Sports Convenor, Steve Campbell.
Campbell was supported by participating teachers, staff and volunteers, along with one staff member from NSW Volleyball who all contributed their expertise to make the day as successful as possible.
A total of 62 teams competed in 4v4, 3v3 and 2v2 divisions, with South Mollymook Beach dotted with 10 beach volleyball courts for the event.
Students travelled from schools as far north as Woonona and as far south as Narooma to participate in the tournament.
Nowra High School (NHS) featured prominently in the tournament with several first-placed results - protecting their home court.
The local high school is lucky enough to have several student State and Australian junior beach volleyball champions.
The NHS team of Mireille Smith and Aimee Lamb moved through the competition undefeated.
Lauren Farquhar from NHS said she was very happy to bring students to the event as Nowra High School have been achieving excellent results in both indoor and beach volleyball.
"It's a sport that offer great opportunities for students to increase strength, coordination and fitness levels," she said.
Beach Volleyball has seen a massive growth as a sport domestically in the past several years with a number of high schools across the state now offering it as a sport to students.
It is hoped this tournament will only continue to grow in the future and that finalists will be able to progress through to a regional and state final.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
