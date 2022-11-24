Several areas throughout the Shoalhaven are experiencing power outages.
Terara is feeling the full brunt of the outages, with 25 residents currently affected by the unplanned outages.
Terara Road, Bryant Street, Nobblers Lane, Forsyth Street and West Berry Street are the impacted areas, with the cause currently being investigated by Endeavour Energy.
An estimated time of fix has been noted as 4pm however this is just an estimate and it could take longer.
Culburra Beach is also currently experiencing power outages with a variety of planned and unplanned outages impacting approximately 95 residents.
Carlton Crescent, Ingle Ring, Penguins Head Road, Allerton Avenue, The Triangle, Mowbray Road, The Marina, Prince Edward Avenue, Wentworth Street all currently have planned outages.
In Berry there are also several planned outages. Harley Hill Road, Toolijooa Road, Wire Line there is also another on the Princes Highway.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
