THE wet weather should not mean we file our bushfire survival preparations away for another day or another season, according to a Shoalhaven based Rural Fire Service [RFS] brigade.
Gabrielle Meyer, the Community Engagement Officer for the Kioloa RFS Brigade, says we should make the most of the conditions to prepare - maybe not for this season but for ones in the future.
"Do it now [prepare] when you are not in a panic or in a rush," she said.
Mrs Meyers, like all RFS volunteers, does not want people to start panicking about potential bushfires - she wants residents to be prepared.
"It [bushfires] will happen again and it's not a matter of if it will happen but when," she said
She hopes the Shoalhaven will be fairly safe this season when it comes to bushfires.
"Even though the RFS doesn't anticipate a high fire risk in the Shoalhaven for the remainder of the current fire season, due to the ongoing effect of La Nina, residents, once again, still can't afford to be complacent," she said.
"In the last three years we have experienced a lot of rain due to La Nina, and as a result, the fuel load will continue to build. When the weather becomes hot and dry again, the fire risk will continue to grow, as it has in past cycles.
"As a brigade, we are taking the opportunity to prepare and plan now with our eye on the future."
Basic things like keeping clutter away from your home is just one thing residents can do.
Another good thing is to look at the RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au as it contains lots of vital information.
Having a bushfire plan is still a big thing the RFS likes to push.
"I hope so," Mrs Meyer said said about people having bushfire plans.
The Kioloa Rural Fire Service Brigade volunteers will have a stall at the Kioloa Fair on January 7 2023 and will be giving advice to locals and visitors alike.
Brigade members, at the market, will be available to discuss how to prepare their house and surrounds - cleaning out gutters, removing rubbish from all around houses and other structures, safe storage of flammable and other hazardous chemicals away from the house.
Advice on removing any overhanging trees which could cause a potential hazard will be also tabled.
"We will also provide RFS information bags at the Kioloa Fair, which will contain important information on the new fire danger ratings, and other promotional material like 'know your fire danger rating' fridge magnets, rulers displaying the new danger ratings, bushfire ready car stickers, RFS activity books, and a folder containing six sheets titled 'Get Ready for a Bush Fire'," Mrs Meyer said about the Kioloa Fair.
The RFS is keen to supply residents with information.
"The RFS's focus is to keep providing clear information to our community on how to prepare for a bushfire of any magnitude," Mrs Meyer said
"As it has been nearly three years since the Currowan fires, we need to keep repeating these messages at regular intervals to keep the survival planning steps in the forefront of the mind of our residents and visitors."
"From our perspective, the absence of a severe fire season for such a long time means it is important to take every opportunity to regularly provide messages to the community on fire safety," Mrs Meyer said.
"Measures and planning to try and avoid the inevitable attitude of 'its been wet and not something we have to worry about' until the risk levels are much higher.
"It's often too late to take the required safety measures when the fire danger reaches that critical level."
Communication is a key component for the RFS in regards to getting ready for the bushfire season.
"It is important to continue getting the message across about being bushfire ready on an ongoing basis," Mrs Meyer said.
"We will also include this information regularly on our Kioloa Brigade Facebook site. We will also continue to educate the community about being bushfire ready throughout the year at our April and October Murramarang Markets."
