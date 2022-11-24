South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Rural Fire Service calls for people to still prepare for bushfire season

Updated November 24 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be aware of bushfire risks. Picture file

THE wet weather should not mean we file our bushfire survival preparations away for another day or another season, according to a Shoalhaven based Rural Fire Service [RFS] brigade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.